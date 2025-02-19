Recruiter breaks keyboard in anger after candidate chooses other job, internet says ‘unhinged’

A recruiter has shared a photograph of the keyboard he apparently broke in anger after a candidate rejected his job offer in favour of another position. London-based Ethan Mooney took to LinkedIn to share a picture of the broken keyboard and explain the series of events that led up to his breaking point. A recruiter claims he broke his keyboard after a candidate accepted another job offer.

Mooney, a recruitment consultant, said that a candidate was supposed to show up at 9.30 am for their second stage interview but never turned up. Half an hour later, the candidate texted Mooney to inform him that he had accepted another job offer.

The recruiter was so enraged by this that he broke his keyboard into two pieces. “In my defence I couldn't find the F*** key,” he wrote, adding: “Who says recruiters don't care?”

The reactions

Reactions to the post ranged from shocked to amused on LinkedIn. Many commenters wondered whether the recruiter needed anger management sessions. Others asked if the post was satire.

The post even found a place on the popular “LinkedIn Lunatics” forum dedicated to crazy LinkedIn posts.

“Okay, I would feel like I dodged a hail of gunfire, to not work for that company. Second, what absolute nutcase actually posts this photo like he's proud of being completely unhinged?” asked one Reddit user.

“Recruiter is the real fool here,” another opined.

Many asked why the recruiter had overreacted in such a way to a minor professional setback.

“If you break electronic appliances for every tiny professional set back - you would go back to the Stone Age before the weekend,” a commenter added. “Destroying your own property in response to (what I imagine is a minor) professional setback is not healthy,” another said.

