Psychologist’s LinkedIn pic shows her drinking beer while breastfeeding. Internet in disbelief

A Czech woman has made it to the infamous ‘LinkedIn Lunatics’ Reddit community after sharing a picture of herself drinking beer while breastfeeding on the business networking platform. Olga Vlachynská took to LinkedIn one day ago to share a photograph that shows her on a beach, sipping a bottle of beer while nursing her toddler. Olga Vlachynská shared a LinkedIn picture which shows her breastfeeding while drinking a beer

She explained that the picture was taken 10 years ago in Thailand, and that she was sharing it on LinkedIn after a decade to announce that she was taking a beach vacation without her children this year.

For Olga, taking a solo vacation would mark a milestone - this would be the first time in 12 years that she would not be accompanied by one of her children. In her LinkedIn post, she said that in the intervening decade between when the picture was taken and today, she had spent 18 months pregnant and 71 months breastfeeding.

She also used her LinkedIn post to announce her new year’s resolution - to write a book. Olga, a psychologist by profession, said that she would fly to her island vacation in February.

Post sparks disbelief

The post sparked shocks and disbelief on Reddit, where its screenshot has collected over 5,000 upvotes.

Many people criticised the psychologist for consuming alcohol while breastfeeding, saying that doing so would get her toddler intoxicated. Others disputed this criticism, saying that the best time to consume alcohol is while breastfeeding because alcohol takes time to hit the bloodstream.

Nevertheless, even Olga’s supporters conceded that the picture had no place on LinkedIn.

Read some of the comments the controversial photo received:

“Those who don't have kids might not know this, but contrary to what this looks like, this woman might be following the safest practice as regards to timing of alcohol consumption. That said, she is a complete lunatic for posting this on LinkedIn,” one Reddit user said.

“You know, I'm all for normalizing the idea of de-sexualizing breastfeeding because that's quite literally nature's intended purpose here. But posting this on LinkedIn is unhinged behavior. Put it on Facebook or Instagram or TikTok or some other place,” another person opined.

“That’s actually a cool pic and everyone who really knows about breastfeeding knows that this is absolutely fine. It’s a 0.25 or 0.33 l lighter beer. So it is absolutely harmless,” a Redditor pointed out.

Another was less convinced, asking why she felt the need to breastfeed while drinking.