'Golden Globes emergency': Reporter loses 4-carat diamond on red carpet, asks celebs to help

While reporting live from the red carpet outside the 81st annual Golden Globes, Keltie Knight, a correspondent with E! News, lost a four-carat diamond from her ring. Yes, you read that right. After realising that the diamond was missing, Knight took to Instagram and asked celebrities to help her find it. Keltie Knight lost her diamond at Golden Globes red carpet. (Instagram/@Keltie Knight)

"Hi everyone, Golden Globes emergency. If you are a celebrity and see a four-carat diamond on the red carpet, please return it to Keltie Knight at E! It's gone, and it's real," Knight says in the video she shared on Instagram. In the clip, she also shows the ring out of which the diamond fell out.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a day ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2.5 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's what people said about the post:

An individual wrote, "Sure hope you get your diamond back! How upsetting.

A second commented, "She probably has it insured. I’m not a celebrity, and mine is insured for the full value."

"So if you’re not a celebrity and you find it keep it! That’s what you said!" posted a third.

A fourth said, "This would bother me for the rest of my life, I would think about it at least once a day and be sad or angry."

A fifth added, "When you have found that precious diamond, please go back to your jeweller darling and let him know he isn’t very good! @keltie this should never have happened."

A sixth shared, "So if a non-celebrity found it they can keep it? Rude."