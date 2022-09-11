Home / Trending / Golden Retriever dog brings gifts to pet mom while she is in her bathtub. Watch adorable video

Golden Retriever dog brings gifts to pet mom while she is in her bathtub. Watch adorable video

trending
Published on Sep 11, 2022 04:02 PM IST

The Instagram video shows a Golden Retriever dog bringing gifts to his pet mom while she takes a bath in her bathtub.

The image, taken from the video shared on Instagram, shows the Golden Retriever dog bringing gifts to his pet mom who is taking a bath.(Instgaram/@dogsofinstagram)
The image, taken from the video shared on Instagram, shows the Golden Retriever dog bringing gifts to his pet mom who is taking a bath.(Instgaram/@dogsofinstagram)
ByArfa Javaid

From wagging their tails to jumping on their humans to showering them with kisses and hugs, dogs have their own pawsome ways of making their humans feel special. And this is what is captured in the dog video posted online. The video shows a Golden Retriever dog bringing gifts to his pet mom as she takes a bath.

The video was reshared by an Instagram page that uses the handle @dogsofinstagram. It is credited to a page on the meta-owned platform dedicated to Golden Retriever siblings Xena and her little brother Finn. "Finn's bathtub gifts @goldengirl_xena. Anyone else have a gift giver at home? What fun things have your dogs brought you?" read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert that reads, "Finn loves when mom gets in the bath. He immediately starts searching for gifts." It then progresses to show a Golden Retriever dog named Fin bringing stuffed toys to his pet mom, who is in the bathtub. The Golden Retriever dog is proud of his work towards the end, and his cute face says it all.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has received over 8.1 lakh views, more than 47,200 likes, and a flurry of comments.An individual commented, "Awwww sooo cuteee." "Everyone needs a lil Finn!" expressed another. "Adorable," shared a third with heart emoticons.

"Awww, I always bring mum my stinky ball!" read a response from a dog page dedicated to Bruno, a Mini Dachshund. Another dog page, Lady the Golden Retriever, commented, "My favorite boi." "He is the most thoughtful," read the third comment from an Insta page dedicated to two dogs, Gamja and Chip.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video golden retriever
dog video golden retriever

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out