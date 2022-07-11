Golden retriever dog can’t contain his excitement on seeing human after 3 months

Dogs are such adorable animals that love their humans the most. Dogs can’t bear to be separated from their humans and videos of doggos meeting or reuniting with their owners are always heart-warming to watch. Like this video of a golden retriever dog that got so excited that he started jumping when he saw his human after three months. The dog’s reaction will melt your heart and make you say aww.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Dog two days ago and it has received more than 1.5 million views so far. “The jump when he realised,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a golden retriever dog named Hugo. He went to the airport to pick his human and when he saw her, he just jumped in joy and went over to her and began licking her face. The dog can’t stop hugging the woman and it’s adorable to watch. “We don’t deserve them do we?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Best welcome I ever did see,” commented an Instagram user. “The fact that everyone around is smiling too. No one can resist the happiness brought by the love of a dog,” posted another. “I’ve literally never seen a dog this happy. That person is that puppy’s whole entire world, the purest form of love that exists,” said a third. Another individual commented, “That’s what love looks like.”

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page goldenboyhugo__ five days ago. “Three months apart,” says the original caption. Hugo lives in Sydney and was born on November 15, 2020. The dog account has more than 1,300 followers on Instagram.