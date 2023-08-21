News / Trending / Golden Retriever dog chews groom’s passport days before wedding in Italy

Golden Retriever dog chews groom’s passport days before wedding in Italy

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 21, 2023 03:31 PM IST

The couple has contacted officials for assistance in obtaining a replacement for the passport before their wedding on August 31.

Donato Frattaroli, a Boston resident, is facing a major problem just days before his wedding in Italy. His Golden Retriever, Chickie, who is only a year and a half old, has inadvertently caused a serious problem by chewing his passport. This has left him and his fiancé scrambling to find a solution before their big day on August 31, reports WCVB.

A Boston couple’s wedding ceremony is in jeopardy after their Golden Retriever dog chewed up the groom’s passport two weeks before the wedding in Italy. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Helena Lopes)
A Boston couple’s wedding ceremony is in jeopardy after their Golden Retriever dog chewed up the groom’s passport two weeks before the wedding in Italy. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Helena Lopes)

After filling out their marriage forms at city hall, the couple returned home only to discover that their mischievous dog had chewed through several pages of Frattoroli’s passport.

Also Read| Dog hits ball like a pro while holding bat in mouth. Watch

The couple has contacted local officials for assistance in obtaining a replacement for the passport before their wedding day.

“I’m just a little stressed. Luckily, Congressman (Stephen) Lynch’s office and Sen. (Ed) Markey’s office have been super responsive. They’ve been in touch, at least with me and the State Department, to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and, hopefully, everything will work itself out,” Frattaroli told WCVB.

Frattaroli has even made arrangements if he cannot obtain a passport before his flight. He has decided to stay home while his fiancé and wedding guests go to Italy without him. And if he cannot secure a passport in time for the wedding, he plans to meet the wedding party upon their return to the US.

Also Read| Wedding videographer dances with guest while holding camera

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out