Golden retriever dog supervises toddler as she comes down a slide. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful pets that shower their humans with lot of love and attention. They are also very protective of their human’s kids and it is heart-warming to watch. Like this video of a golden retriever dog that supervises its human’s baby while she goes down a slide. The video will melt your heart as the dog’s actions are just adorable.

The video was posted on the Instagram page mostlyadorable seven days ago. It has received more than 1.5 million views, making it viral. “My dog watching over my baby going down the slide,” says a text insert on the video. The clip begins with the dog checking the stairs of the slide before letting the toddler use them. Then the toddler climbs the small steps of the slide and as she comes down, the dog is waiting for her at the end of the slide just like a parent. “This dog is either a helicopter pawrent or a true paw patrol,” says the caption of the video.

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.50 lakh likes. It also prompted netizens to post various comments as people were reminded of their childhood.

“Trust me she’s gonna be safe until he’s by her side,” commented an Instagram user. “This reminds me of one of my dogs who used to come with me till my school as it was at a walking distance and even used to come to pick me without anyone,” shared another user. “The bestest brother and guardian,” posted a third. Another comment reads, “Such a beautiful bond.”