Golden retriever dog wears headphones to cope with huskies loud howling. Watch

People who have more than one dog as a pet can never be bored as their dogs keep them entertained with their cute antics. It is always delightful to watch videos that showcase how dogs live together and behave with one another. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a golden retriever living with two huskies.

The video was posted on the Instagram account nico.jackson.zoey seven days ago. It has received more than 1.76 lakh views so far. “When people say it must be awesome living with huskies,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a golden retriever dog named Zoey. It lives with two husky dogs named Nico and Jackson. The video then shows how the huskies howl loudly while the golden retriever is wearing headphones. The dog is wearing noise cancelling headphones it seems as the huskies have the habit of howling loudly.

Watch the video below:

“Zoey has the sweetest face,” commented an Instagram user. “Zoey is traumatised by her brothers,” wrote another. Zoey with her ear muffs,” said a third.

There are numerous other videos on the account that show how the golden retriever has to cope by wearing headphones when the huskies howl.

Like this video posted on June 17 that has received more than 3.1 million views. “Lmao I feel bad for Zoey! I think you need another golden lol!” commented an Instagram user. “I wanna give Zoey a hug,” wrote another. “Wow!! Zoey deserves an extra bag of cookies for that!!” shared another individual.