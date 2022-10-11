Golden Retriever's reaction to his human playing harmonium will make you go aww

If you have a pet dog, every day must be a wholesome day for you. It is adorable to spend time with them and see them doing little things around the house. More than that, dogs are well adapted to the surroundings that their human lives in. However, at times, when they come across something new, they might get confused with it. Like this golden retriever who saw its human playing a harmonium.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @cooper_d_golden_retriver, you can see the daily life of this dog. The page recently uploaded a video where the dog saw his human play the harmonium. In the short clip, when the man begins to play the instrument, the dog jumps down from the sofa and looks at the instrument in confusion. The man in the video is amused by his retriever's reaction.

Take a look at the dog reacting to the harmonium here:

Since this video was shared just a few days back, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The video also has up to 70,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "Dogs (animals and plants in general, too) love music! My dog loves listening to Tabla and gets restless if we don't have Tabla-riyaaz at the fixed time each day!" Another person added, "Cute reaction of Cooper. Cooper be like - Acha laga sun kar thoda or bajao ("Cute reaction of Cooper. Copper be like- I like this sound, please play more). Someone even added, "He is so adorable .. clearly he likes Rabindra sangeet. "