Golden Retriever shows injured paw to dadi, she showers him with love. Watch

People often want to be close to their loved ones when they are hurt or unwell. Turns out, it is the same for dogs too - or at least that is what this video of a very adorable Golden Retriever suggests. The video shows the pooch going to his pet dadi for some much-needed love after hurting his paw. Shared on Instagram, the sweet video may leave you saying aww.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Murphy. “We all need extra love and attention when we are sick or when we get hurt.. we realised, Maffu is the same! He hurt his paw while playing and has been in pain. . And baby boi wants all that extra love to be showered on him,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show an elderly woman sitting on a sofa with the dog standing in front of her. The pooch is seen showing her his injured paw.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 8.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The wholesome share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“Who is cutting onions. A dog can surely make a grown man cry. Such kind hearted souls. What a beautiful moment you captured. This is just so heartwarming-ly bright,” posted an Instagram user. “Aww get well soon, brave boy,” commented another. “Get well soon bacha… and yes they also want extra care like us,” expressed a third. “Get well soon buddy… You are strong,” wrote a fourth.