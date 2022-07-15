Home / Trending / Golden retriever shows interesting ‘defense moves’ to human. Watch
trending

Golden retriever shows interesting ‘defense moves’ to human. Watch

The adorably Larousse video of the golden retriever showing interesting ‘defense moves’ to its human was shared on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the golden retriever with its human.(Instagram/@enzosgoldenadventure)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the golden retriever with its human.(Instagram/@enzosgoldenadventure)
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a pet parent or are someone who loves seeing various dog videos, then you may be aware how dogs often react to similar situations in different ways. It is no surprise that their ‘defense moves’ when faced with an inconvenient circumstance also vary. And this video posted on Instagram shows how this particular golden retriever named Enzo reacts during unfavorable situations.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the pup. “Enzo has now escalated his defense moves to use on humans,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The hilarious clip opens to show a human lying on the floor but their face is not visible. Wondering why? Their face is covered because the dog it shielding it by sitting on their chest.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted five days ago. The clip, since being shared, has accumulated over 4.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The wholesome video has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Haha, this is Henry's defense mechanism when little bro gets annoying!” wrote an Instagram user indicating that they are a pet parent. “Expert level skillz,” expressed another. “Omg our lab does the same thing! He’s 85lbs but whenever he gets nervous he just sits on top of us!!” posted a third. A few also shared laughing out loud emoticons to show their reactions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram dog.
instagram dog.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out