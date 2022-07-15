Golden Retriever taught thirteen things to his younger pooch sibling. Watch

There are several videos online that showcase things one dog taught another. Just like this video involving two Golden Retriever dogs. Shared on Instagram, the video shows not just one or two but thirteen things that the elder dog taught his younger pooch sibling. The video will make you smile from ear to ear, and there are chances that you may watch it more than once.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Sterling Newton. “All the things Sterls taught Colly,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The clip then documents thirteen things that one dog taught another, including stealing clothes, shaking booties, getting treats from the pet store, tug of war and bitey face play. A text insert on the video reads, “Things Sterling taught Colin.”

Watch the adorable video below:

The video was shared five days ago on Instagram and has since then gained over 2 lakh views and more than 19,400 likes. The video has also received varied comments.

“They are the cutest duo,” shared an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Olliebear. “The best big brother!” posted another Instagram page dedicated to three dogs. “Bro is teaching me to eat all the chimken,” commented a third Instagram page dedicated to a doggo named Brinkley. “I love these two boys. So so cute,” wrote an individual. “Two peas in a pod. I love this dynamic duo! Thank you for sharing them with us. Give them belly rubs and tell them they are good boys,” expressed another. “Love these two,” commented a third. “Seeing this just made my day,” shared a fourth.