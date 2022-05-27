Golden retriever dog wants to be petted all the time. Watch adorable video

Cute and funny dog videos on Instagram bring joy to a lot of people. If you too are someone who enjoys watching such content, here is a video you shouldn't miss. It shows a sweet golden retriever dog asking its owner for belly rubs, pets, and some kisses - and the doggo's demands seem too sweet to ignore.

The video shows a montage of the golden retriever, named Ollie, being showered with love. The text insert says, “Hi, can you please pet me?”.

The video shows Ollie at different times getting his cheeks pulled, getting a belly rub or being kissed by his humans. “I just wanna be petted,” reads the text, and mentions the voiceover on Ollie’s behalf. The video makes for an adorable watch and will definitely put a smile on your face.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on @goldenbearollie’s Instagram page, around two weeks ago and since then it has gathered more than eight lakh views and over 72,000 likes. This clip has also amassed numerous reactions from netizens.

"I’ll give you all the pets,” reads a comment on the share.“So cute,” says another.

Content creator Lorena Pages, whose audio has been used in the video, also shared a comment on the post. “I would pet you forever,” she commented.

What are your thoughts on this video?