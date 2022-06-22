Google asks Twitterati what dogs would search for on the Internet. See reactions

With over 25.9 million followers, the official Twitter handle of Google often posts interactive questions to keep their followers and fans involved. This time, they have taken to the social media platform in order to ask the following question, “If your dog could use Google, what would they search for?” And in true-blue Twitter style, many people have replied and quote tweeted in order to let people know what they think that their own dogs or dogs in general would be looking for if they had access to the Internet.

Here's the tweet:

If these adorable little furry creatures got access to the Internet and the Google search engine, they would undoubtedly have a ball. This is what some people online stressed when they claimed that the dogs would likely look for some extra treats or food. Additionally, they would definitely want to know how to spend more time with their parents so that they stayed home for longer.

Below are some of the wittiest, funniest and most relatable replies that we found:

The post was shared on June 22 and has received over 1,500 likes on it.

What do you think your dog would Google if it had the chance?