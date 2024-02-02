Google India shares incredible pictures that will leave you ‘feeling warm’
“Lovely collection,” an Instagram user wrote while reacting to a series of pictures shared by Google India. The photos will stun you.
Google India took to Instagram to share a series of photos that may leave you pleasantly surprised. From serene landscapes to a busy road, the photos are enchanting. The tech company also added that these images will leave people ‘feeling warm’.
Google India, as a part of their caption, wrote that these are the images that can 'lit a fire' in the viewers' hearts. They shared the post to promote their Smartphone. The organisation also tagged the individuals who captured the images.
The first picture in the gallery of visual delights shows sun rays on a waterbody.
The second one is of a yellow-coloured auto against the backdrop of a busy road.
Also Read: 5 breathtaking pics of Earth from space by NASA, ISS
As for the third picture, it shows an individual exploring a mountain. The person is standing with their back towards the camera while looking at the vast landscape covered in green.
Check out what the other photos show:
The post was shared about 17 hours ago on Instagram. Since then, the post has collected close to 16,000 views. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.
Also Read: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares breathtaking video of train passing through snow in Kashmir. Watch
What did Instagram users say about this post?
“All these pictures are adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lovely collection,” shared another. “Wow, amazing shots,” commented a third. A few also reacted using fire emoticons. The tagged photographers also shared their reactions to Google India featuring their works.