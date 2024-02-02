Google India shares incredible pictures that will leave you ‘feeling warm’

Google India took to Instagram to share a series of photos that may leave you pleasantly surprised. From serene landscapes to a busy road, the photos are enchanting. The tech company also added that these images will leave people ‘feeling warm’. Google India shared these fascinating images on Instagram. (Instagram/@mukeshrabha63, @__iksha__)

Google India, as a part of their caption, wrote that these are the images that can 'lit a fire' in the viewers' hearts. They shared the post to promote their Smartphone. The organisation also tagged the individuals who captured the images.

The first picture in the gallery of visual delights shows sun rays on a waterbody.

This image of a waterbody was shared on Google India's Instagram page. (Instagram/@mukeshrabha63)

The second one is of a yellow-coloured auto against the backdrop of a busy road.

Google India shared this photo of an auto on Instagram. (Instagram/@vishva_photography1)

As for the third picture, it shows an individual exploring a mountain. The person is standing with their back towards the camera while looking at the vast landscape covered in green.

This beautiful image was posted by Google India on Instagram. (Instagram/@jithin__benny)

Check out what the other photos show:

The post was shared about 17 hours ago on Instagram. Since then, the post has collected close to 16,000 views. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“All these pictures are adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lovely collection,” shared another. “Wow, amazing shots,” commented a third. A few also reacted using fire emoticons. The tagged photographers also shared their reactions to Google India featuring their works.