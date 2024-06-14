Google responds to software engineer's post on 1 key takeaway from the company’s culture

A software engineer and an internal career coach working for Google took to LinkedIn to share her observations about the company’s culture. She listed one thing she learned at the company that helped her move forward in her work life. The image shows a software engineer, currently working as an internal career coach, whose LinkedIn post on Google’s culture is viral. (LinkedIn/Qingyue (Annie) Wang)

“One thing I learned from Google's culture: ‘Assume good intentions’,” she wrote. In the following lines, she added that she found it hard to “digest feedback at work” about five years into her career as a software engineer. However, at Google, she began to appreciate one “deeply ingrained” principle in the company's culture. It is "Assume Good Intentions".

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“With this perspective, I became more accepting of my current state and more collaborative with my team. This approach has truly fostered my willingness to grow and my deep respect for my team,” she added.

Her post attracted the attention of many, including Google. The company reacted to her LinkedIn share with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared two days ago, the post has collected over 2,100 reactions. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did LinkedIn users say about this share?

“It's inspiring to hear how the principle of 'Assume Good Intentions' has shaped your growth as a software engineer at Google. Embracing tough feedback with this mindset can truly fuel personal and professional development. Thank you for sharing your valuable insights, Annie,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “Nice! My favourite approach to digesting feedback: there’s you, there’s me, and there’s this third thing we have to keep alive that we both depend upon. Check intentions and keep it about the work, always. You’ll improve your own ability to digest feedback as well as continue to be able to operate with a clear conscience. It’s great."

Also Read: Google engineer who failed to get into the company 5 times shares her incredible journey

A third posted, “Embracing the principle of 'Assume Good Intentions' can truly transform how we perceive feedback. Your journey resonates deeply with me, reminding me of the importance of openness and growth mindset within teams. Thank you for sharing your insights and experiences, Annie.”

According to her LinkedIn, Qingyue(Annie) Wang joined Google in 2022 as a software engineer. However, in 2023, her designation shifted to “Career Coach”. Previously, she has worked for companies like Amazon and Hootsuite.

What are your thoughts on this post by the internal career coach?