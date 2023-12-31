close_game
Google shares what makes today’s date special, it’s happening after 100 years

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 31, 2023 11:18 AM IST

“Why is the date 123123 so special?” Google asked on Instagram and shared the reason behind the intriguing occurrence.

As the clock ticks towards the New Year 2024, Google took to Instagram to share a very special post about the last day of 2023. In their share, they posted about the significance of today’s date December 31, 2023. They also added that this intriguing occurrence is happening after a century.

This occurrence is happening after 100 years. (HT Photo)

“Did you know: The last time this happened was in 1923 and the next time will be in 2123,” Google India wrote on Instagram. They also shared a visual that explains the importance of this particular date.

"Why is the date 123123 so special? The date 12/31/23, which is New Year's Eve, holds a special meaning in numerology. It's like a day with a double message because of the repeated 123 sequences. Experts see it as a time for everyone to move ahead together and get insights into the future,” it reads.

While some countries, for instance India, use the date/month/year format, there are other nations - like the USA - that use the month/date/year format.

123123 is an angle number:

The specific pattern of today’s date in month/day/year format is known as an angel number, reports Today. These numbers are sequential numbers that are thought to be messages from spirit guides.

