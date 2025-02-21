Google techie confesses to lacking basic coding skills. Man tags CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Is this guy serious?’

A LinkedIn post of a Google software engineer sparked a debate after he admitted to not understanding several fundamental software engineering concepts. His list of unfamiliar topics included Kubernetes, CI/CD, multi-threading, memory allocation, pointers, recursion, CSS, SQL, Git, and even coding itself. A user in the comments section tagged Sundar Pichai. CEO of Google. (Getty Images via AFP)

The post quickly gained attention, with many users expressing shock and disbelief. While some found the confession humorous, others were outraged, questioning how someone lacking these basic skills could be employed at one of the world's top tech companies.

One particularly critical use went so far as to tag Google CEO Sundar Pichai, asking, ““How do you call yourself a software engineer then?” The user slammed the engineer, stating, “These are basic concepts, and not understanding them is not something to brag about. You're a shame.”

Another commented, “You’re one of those SWEs that are chemically dependent on ORMs.”

One user wrote, "Not even sure how you could have cracked any software engineering interviews. Or you are just cracking a sarcastic joke."

A screengrab of the post and the comments also made it to X, with a user saying, “LinkedIn is absolute gold. This guy tagged Sundar.”

Take a look at the post:

A user wrote, “No but fr tho code review is kind of self explanatory just by the name lol.”

Another added, "But for real, no knowing SQL or Git is wild"."

A user wrote, “I agree -- you don't need to know or be good at everything to be good at your job. However, one of the hallmarks of a good engineer that I've noticed over the years is *curiosity*. You may not know how K8s works at a deep level, but I suspect that any talented engineer will at least be CURIOUS about these things.”

