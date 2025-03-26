‘Got fired because I'm an idiot’: Man sacked after repeatedly being late to dream remote job

An employee shared a post on Reddit confessing how his habit of doomscrolling at night led him to lose his high-paying job. In his post, the man labelled himself as an “idiot”. He added that he understands his mistake and the pain of losing his dream job is “really getting to him emotionally”. A man’s post about losing job because of his own mistake has gone viral on Reddit (representative image). (Unsplash/sigmund)

“Got fired because I'm an idiot. After a year of applying daily to tons of jobs l landed a high paying remote job, it was everything l wanted, long story short l would stay up late texting and scrolling like an idiot that l am that some days l would sleep in, maybe 10-15 mins max but this happened a few times,” the Reddit user wrote.

He stated that his manager noticed and asked him to tell the truth but he lied and mentioned “technical problems” as his reason for being late. He added, “l got fired and l feel like an absolute loser”. He provided a backstory, adding that the industries he is interested in are airlines or automotive.

What did social media say?

“I know someone who had a 40-minute commute to work and always showed up 5–10 minutes before the start of the work day. They then moved two blocks away from the office and were consistently late,” a Reddit user wrote. Another added, “I knew someone who was late to her WFH days so often, she had to be put on a PIP (for other reasons too) but a part of her PIP was that she had to go into the office on time for like a month. Can't think of a worse punishment.”

A third posted, “OP is talking about how he's not passionate about the job, and that's also part of his reason why he was waking up late. Like bro, the majority of us hate our jobs, but we do it so we can focus on what we like outside of it.” A fourth wrote, “It's the lie. You lied and that shows a lack of integrity to many employers. You need to address why your first thought when doing something wrong is to lie versus admit fault. Work on that while you apply for jobs. Good luck, you can recover from this if you are willing to work on yourself.”

What are your thoughts on this Reddit user’s confession about being fired from his remote job?