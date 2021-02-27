Gotta boop ‘em all: Clip showing animals receiving boops may melt your heart
- The Video shows a person booping different animals and their reactions are priceless.
Videos showing adorable animals having fun is one of the best ways to lift one’s mood and pass some time too. This Reddit video showing a compilation of different kinds of animals getting boops is apt addition to that category. What makes the video a cute and entertaining watch is the reactions given by the animals to the unexpected petting.
The recording starts with a person extending their finger to boop the snouts of several animals including a sloth, a porcupine and even a jungle cat.
Take a look at the video:
Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 59,400 upvotes and tons of comments. Netizens were thoroughly entertained by the boops given to the different animals. While some picked the sloth as their favourite animal to boop, many wished to do so to the eager donkey shown in the video.
“Porcupines have the most boop-able snoots!” declared a Reddit user. “It's funny how universal the response is- ‘What are you... Oh’. Except for eager donkey. Lol,” wrote another. “This is the first time I’ve seen a sloth getting a boop. I can’t stop watching it,” commented a third.
“When you have to turn off all the animals at the zoo after your shift,” joked a fourth. “Gotta boop ‘em all,” said another individual.
What do you think of this cute video?
