Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

If you’re looking for something to blow your mind, look no further than this video of a gradma bowling like a total boss. Her video, shared on Twitter by her proud grandson, has impressed many and is going viral. The clip will likely leave you in awe too.

The video has been shared by Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, a resident of Winston-Salem in North Carolina, US, according to his Twitter handle. “Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Just 15 seconds long, the video shows the grandma, dressed a yellow saree, releasing the bowling ball. Seconds later you can see it’s a strike as all the pins fall down. She then casually turns around and fixes her mask and acknowledges the people cheering for her.

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk — Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021





Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 80,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets and still counting. People have posted several comments for the video. While many applauded the grandma for the feat, others wrote about her reaction at the end of the video. Take a look:

What I love is her expression after, with palm upturned questioningly, as if asking "what's the big deal that you young'uns are making of it"?



Hope this sets off a trend of grandmas crowding bowling alleys. Can't think of a better "New India" look! Plus it's a family activity. — Jai Menon (@jai_menon) May 17, 2021

What a perfection! Cool, calm, composed & cautious about her mask.

No pumping in the air, raising hands in the air in excitement. Taking her Strike in very normal. Message from her..on should remain cool & calm. — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) May 17, 2021

Grandma teaches us to be strong & live life to the fullest.Thanks for keeping that mask on,giving message on our behalf to follow the safety measures even if one is vaccinated or still waiting for their turn.Seeing her l remembered my grandma. My regards to her🤗💙Stay safe all💙 — Dr Madhuri Arora (@MadhuriArora8) May 17, 2021

She turned around like pic.twitter.com/cgV7zgWn28 — A Screaming Leah MD (she/her) (@leahrochonmd) May 17, 2021





