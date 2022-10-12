Home / Trending / Grandpa was having a rough day, then daughter did this to cheer him up. Watch

Grandpa was having a rough day, then daughter did this to cheer him up. Watch

trending
Updated on Oct 12, 2022 07:54 PM IST

In this video, one gets to see what a daughter did to cheer up his dad, who was having a rough day.

ByArfa Javaid

The bond that grandparents and grandchildren share is quite special and is always a delight for the family as well as for outsiders. And a video that has been shared online captures this beautiful bond that a grandpa and his grandson share. The video is winning hearts online, and there are chances that it will fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.

The video was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent. "When grandpa was having a rough day his daughter showed up with his grandson as a surprise. Beautiful bond," read the caption shared along with the video. A text insert on the video reads, "When pop pop has a rough day...surprise him with grandson."

It shows a grandpa who was having a rough day. His daughter realised this and did something very special that cheered him up instantly. She visited her dad with her son in the car's backseat. When his dad tried to unlock the door to get into the car, her daughter said something to him that changed his reaction and soon lifted his spirits. Guess what changed his mood? It was the sight of his grandson that flashed an array of emotions on his face. And as expected, he quickly unlocked his grandson's safety belt and took him in his arms.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago, and it has since received more than 51,300 views, over 5,500 likes and several comments.

"This kind of love is what makes the world turn around," posted an individual. "I love this so much. My granddaughter is 6 weeks old. My daughter can surprise me anytime!" shared another. "He couldn't wait to get out of that seat to give his pop pop a hug!! The way he rests his head on his shoulder," commented a third. "So beautiful!! Unconditional love," wrote a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

