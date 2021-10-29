Home / Trending / Grandpa with Alzheimer's reacts to granddaughter playing piano for him. Watch
Sheela says that her grandpa is 93 and has Alzheimer’s. Yet, the moment he hears the piano, he walks towards her and sits down to enjoy the music.
The 93-year-old grandpa with Alzheimer's walks in to find his granddaughter playing the piano.(instagram/@sheelaawe)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 02:33 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

A video of a woman playing the piano for grandfather has struck a chord with people online. In the clip, the woman, named, Sheela, details that her grandpa is 93 and has Alzheimer’s. 

She clarifies that he does not know her name, where she lives, or who she is. However, the moment he heard the piano, he walked towards her and even sat down to enjoy the music.

"This is us, sharing a moment of happiness, where memory doesn’t have to play a part in the experience. Life is too short y'all,” she wrote as the caption of the Reel. "Make space for love and cherish the present moment with your loved ones," she added.

Sheela described the moments in the video via text inserts for those who might not be familiar with her grandfather's behaviour. At first, he is inquisitive as to who she is and why she is playing the piano at his house.

As the video progresses, we see that he comes closer, enjoys the music, and even gives her a thumbs up to show his appreciation. Then, he goes and sits on a nearby sofa and continues to relish this musical performance before gently slipping into a slumber.

Watch the moving video right here:

A commenter empathised with her situation but appreciated her efforts by saying: "It must be hard. But you must love him so much."

Many asked about what music she was playing, one comment answered that. The commenter writes: "the Praeludium-C Dur from Bach. (...) It’s more beautiful when you play it slower and softly."

What do you think about this tender and moving bond that the two share?

Story Saved
Friday, October 29, 2021
