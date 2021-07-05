Home / Trending / Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand, post garners praise
The image shows a group of men carrying a tree fastened to a bamboo pole.(Twitter/@dc_sanjay_jas)
Green warriors save tree by manual transplantation in Jharkhand, post garners praise

  • “They are true environment warriors & deserve a big salute,” wrote a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:37 AM IST

A post shared by a Deputy Collector from Jharkhand showing some Green warriors relocating a tree tied on a bamboo pole has grabbed the attention of netizens. The post, shared on Twitter, by Sanjay Kumar shows the process of manual transplantation and may leave you impressed.

“A picture says more than a thousand words,” reads the caption. The post is complete with the hashtag #SaveTrees. The image shows a group of men carrying a tree uprooted and tied to a pole with a bit of soil stuck on the roots. To avoid unnecessary cutting of the tree, the group can be seen taking the tree away to plant it at a different and safe spot.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on July 3, the post has garnered over 5,400 likes and tons of reactions. Netizens flooded the comments section with applause for the green warriors. While many lauded them for saving trees, others pointed out how difficult a task it was with not much equipment.

“They are true environment warriors & deserve a big salute,” wrote a Twitter user. “The way these people are relocating the tree, without a JCB or a 'Tree-Moving Machine', doing it just with a log,” pointed out another. “This is such an inspiring picture,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Story Saved
