Grieving mother elephant refuses to budge, stands for hours by her calf killed by truck in Malaysia

A mother's love is unconditional, whether it be that of a human or an animal. A heart-wrenching incident took place with an elephant in Malaysia, which has left the internet in tears. Taking to Instagram, athlete AJ Pyro shared a video of an elephant who refused to move and stood by her calf for hours after it was killed by a truck in Malaysia. (Also Read | Baby elephants get 'Z plus security' from herd as they splash in the waters of UP tiger reserve. Watch) The elephant, in Malaysia, stood by the truck for hours.(Instagram/AJ Pyro)

Elephant calf killed in Malaysia

In the video, the elephant stood in the same spot from night to morning with her head against the truck. Her calf was crushed by the truck. In the morning, several people tried to move the animal as a long queue of cars waited. Pyro captioned the post, "On a day meant to honour the love and sacrifice of mothers, a deeply moving and tragic scene unfolded—one that reminds us that motherhood transcends species."

Mother elephant refuses to move from accident spot

Pyro shared how the elephant was left emotional at the loss of her baby. "A mother elephant was found standing beside her baby, who had just been fatally struck by a truck. The collision happened on Mother’s Day, turning a day of celebration into one of unimaginable grief. Despite the commotion and damage, the heartbroken mother refused to leave the spot where her baby drew its last breath. Silent tears streamed down her face as she mourned in stillness, holding on to a bond that not even death could sever," added Pyro.

Warning: Video contains sensitive footage

Incident took place on Mother’s Day

"This image, as painful as it is powerful, reminds us that animals feel deeply. They love. They grieve. And they remember. It’s a testament to the emotional intelligence and heart of a mother—whether she walks on two legs or four. Let this heartbreaking moment serve as a wake-up call for all of us. As more roads cut through natural habitats, wildlife faces increasing dangers. Drivers must be more aware, especially in areas known for animal crossings. A moment of care and caution could save a life," further wrote Pyro. He also added the hashtags--mothers day, mama elephant, baby elephant and mama.

Internet grieves with mother elephant

Reacting to the post, a person said, "Cried seeing this. Animals feel as much as humans do. I hope people can empathize with animals more, any being would be sad to lose their child." A comment read, "Sorry for destroying your home. Your baby is resting in heaven now. Wishing I could give you a hug." An Instagram user said, "How do you not see an elephant crossing a road. Terrible truck driving."

Another person said, "This is so tragically sad and so heartbreakingly moving!! Too many people think animals have no emotion, but here is proof we are more alike than we think." "I hope that those people at the scene are being kind and gentle with her while dealing with the situation," read another comment. "The saddest Mother's Day moment. I will never forget this ever," commented another person.