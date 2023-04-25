Groom carries injured bride during phere ceremony

A story of a groom helping his injured bride during phere ceremony has left people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Instagram user Shatakshi shared this story of how her now-husband helped her overcome hurdles after she got into an accident prior to their wedding. She posted a video that not only documents their story but also shows how Prateek carried her during the phera ceremony at their wedding. The image shows the groom picking his bride druring phera ceremony.(Instagram/@preganest)

The video explains how she got into an accident about two months prior to her wedding. That is when Prateek stepped up to show his unconditional love and support for his bride. He did so by staying beside her, visiting the hospital, helping her with recovery, and even donating blood. Once she got a bit better, they got engaged and then tied the knot. During the ritual of phera, Prateek picked up Shatakshi to complete the ceremony.

Take a look at their sweet story:

The video was shared about five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 58,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 2,400 likes. The post has also prompted people to share various reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“You both are an inspiration for today's generation, congratulations both of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Always be like this, support each other in every situation. I am proud of you Prateek,” posted another. “Can you walk properly now?” asked a third. To which, Shatakshi replied, “No. Rehab is going on.”