Groom comes on brothers’ shoulders in baraat as he didn’t want to hurt animals

In a sweet and thoughtful gesture, a man came to his wedding on his brothers’ shoulders instead of a horse cart as he believed that no animals should be harmed. A video of the groom coming to his baraat being carried by his brothers was posted on Instagram and it left netizens impressed.

The video was posted on the Instagram page furry_angels16 seven days ago and it has received more than 1.37 lakh views so far. The groom insisted that no animals would be harmed during his wedding so he came on his brothers’ shoulders. He also promised to feed the animals after the wedding. “I have always imagined a wedding with no animals harmed.

I have seen in weddings how badly they are treated with heavy clothes and sometimes they are forced to consume alcohol to entertain and dance around. I have always hated that part and always prayed that in my wedding, I will not use any animal instead we will feed them after our wedding. My husband promised me, he will try his best to convince his family and he successfully did. We got married in pandemic too. When I look back on the memories today, I feel happy.

Every ritual and ceremony was performed but without a horse,” it is explained in the caption of the video.

Since being posted, the video has received more than 15,000 likes and several comments. Netizens praised the thoughtful gesture of the groom.

“God bless you both,” commented an Instagram user. “My husband also refused to come on horse for barat… he came in car,” shared a woman. “Superb. So good to see this,” said a third.



