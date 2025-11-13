Groom stabbed on stage during wedding, cameraman’s drone trails fleeing attackers for 2 km

A wedding in Maharashtra’s Amravati turned into a scene of chaos when a groom was stabbed on stage, prompting the videographer to chase the attackers using his drone. A groom was stabbed on stage at a wedding in Amravati, and a videographer chased the attacker for kilometres using a drone.(X)

Groom stabbed during wedding ceremony

As per a report by NDTV, the incident took place on Monday during a wedding in Amravati. The accused, identified as Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, approached the stage during the ceremony and allegedly stabbed the groom three times. Panic spread instantly across the venue as guests attempted to comprehend what had happened. The attacker then fled the stage area, running toward the exit.

Videographer uses drone to pursue attacker

In a surprising turn of events, the wedding videographer, who had been filming the ceremony, reacted swiftly. He immediately directed his drone after the fleeing attacker. The drone footage, now viral, shows the device following the suspect, who was seen wearing an orange hoodie.

Moments later, the attacker reached a motorcycle parked outside the venue. Another individual, dressed in black, joined him and both attempted to speed away. A relative of the couple can be seen in the footage running behind them, trying to stop their escape. The drone continued to track the motorcycle for nearly two kilometres, capturing the route the duo took as they fled.

Check out the clip here:

Police use drone footage to identify suspect

Police officials have seized the drone footage and are using it to determine the precise identities of those involved and the route taken after the attack. Initial investigation revealed that the stabbing stemmed from a minor altercation during a DJ dance segment of the celebration.

Police teams are currently searching for both individuals seen in the footage.

Groom recovering after emergency treatment

The injured groom was immediately rushed to RIMS Hospital in Amravati. Doctors confirmed that he had suffered deep wounds but added that he was now in stable condition.