Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over

People love those videos and images that capture different antics of cats or dogs. However, do you know what they love even more? The content that features cats and dogs together. Just like these pics and clips of a grumpy cat named Romeo and his very happy dog bro named Casper.

Shared on the duo’s joint Instagram profile, the various images and videos of this cat and dog pair are winning people over. Chances are they may leave you with a huge smile on your face too. Just like this one where Romeo is being an annoying sibling. There is a possibility that if you have a brother or a sister, you’ll end up relating to one of the animals.

Then there is this post which has three images of the duo. While Casper looks extremely eager in getting his picture clicked, Romeo gives out the vibe that he is not enjoying the photo session at all.

Did the posts make you go “aww,” then wait till you see this clip of the duo chilling out together:

As a treat, here’s are two pictures shared with the caption “What’s so funny?”

What are your thoughts on the duo?

