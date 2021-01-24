Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over
People love those videos and images that capture different antics of cats or dogs. However, do you know what they love even more? The content that features cats and dogs together. Just like these pics and clips of a grumpy cat named Romeo and his very happy dog bro named Casper.
Shared on the duo’s joint Instagram profile, the various images and videos of this cat and dog pair are winning people over. Chances are they may leave you with a huge smile on your face too. Just like this one where Romeo is being an annoying sibling. There is a possibility that if you have a brother or a sister, you’ll end up relating to one of the animals.
Then there is this post which has three images of the duo. While Casper looks extremely eager in getting his picture clicked, Romeo gives out the vibe that he is not enjoying the photo session at all.
Did the posts make you go “aww,” then wait till you see this clip of the duo chilling out together:
As a treat, here’s are two pictures shared with the caption “What’s so funny?”
What are your thoughts on the duo?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Picture of parking sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox