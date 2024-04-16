 Gujarat couple who gave up ₹200 crore to become monks shower cash on crowd from truck. Viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Gujarat couple who gave up 200 crore to become monks shower cash on crowd from truck. Viral video

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 16, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Gujarat businessman Bhavesh Bhandari is a resident of Gujarat and comes from a well-off family in Sabarkantha.

Gujarat businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife, who donated their lifetime earnings of over 200 crore to adopt monkhood, on Sunday held a massive procession, throwing away their belongings from a moving truck.

Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife took out a procession in Gujarat's Sabarkantha.
Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife took out a procession in Gujarat's Sabarkantha.

Bhandari and his wife are all set to formally declare their intention to live a renunciated life after as per reports.

The couple took out a procession in Gujarat's in Sabarkantha district, as they stood on top of a truck that was decorated to make it look like a chariot. Dressed at their traditional best, Bhandari and his wife stood on top of the vehicle, surrounded by their family, according to a video that is viral on the internet.

They travelled in a narrow road where a large crowd had gathered around the vehicle. The businessman and wife were seen throwing clothes and also showering the crowd with cash. People rushed to collect the notes.

Watch the video here:

Who is Bhavesh Bhandari?

Bhavesh Bhandari worked in the construction industry and managed projects in both Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad. He has a son and a daughter, who took Diksha in 2022.

Diksha is a ceremony where a person formally commits to live an ascetic or spiritually disciplined life.

With the entire family having taken to monkhood, they all will be living a life of simplicity, and will gave up even comforts such as air conditioners, fans, beds, any sort of electronics and other gadgets.

Gujarat couple who gave up 200 crore to become monks shower cash on crowd from truck. Viral video
