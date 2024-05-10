 Gujarat woman seeks ₹50 lakh compensation after receiving chicken sandwich instead of paneer | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi
Gujarat woman seeks 50 lakh compensation after receiving chicken sandwich instead of paneer

ByArfa Javaid
May 10, 2024 02:30 PM IST

In response to the woman’s complaint, the food department fined the restaurant ₹5,000. However, the woman is demanding ₹50 lakh compensation.

A woman from Ahmedabad in Gujarat placed an order for a paneer tikka sandwich from a restaurant through a food delivery app. However, upon receiving her order, she was shocked to discover that the restaurant delivered a non-veg sandwich instead of the vegetarian one she had ordered.

The woman said that she has never consumed non-vegetarian food in her life.
The woman said that she has never consumed non-vegetarian food in her life.

Read| Air India passenger furious after being served chicken in veg meal, airline responds

Nirali, who is a vegetarian by choice, ordered her dinner from ‘Pick Up Meals by Terra’ on May 3. After having a few bites of the sandwich, she noticed that the paneer was unusually hard. She initially assumed it to be soya, but it turned out to be chicken, according to a report by India Today.

“I have never consumed non-vegetarian food in my life. It was a shocking and dreadful experience,” the woman told India Today.

The woman has filed a complaint against the restaurant with the Deputy Health Officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. She also demanded a 50 lakh compensation.

After her complaint, the food department slapped a fine of 5,000 on the restaurant. However, she feels that this fine is not enough.

Also Read| Woman receives meat after ordering veg meal from Zomato. Company helps resolve issue

“The incident was very dreadful, and it can’t be reversed. 5,000 fine is not enough, and I will go to the consumer court,” she affirmed.

“I could’ve asked for more, but even that wouldn’t have served justice to what I felt,” she continued.

Nirali told the outlet that she is doing this for the youth who experience similar incidents but are unaware of their rights.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Gujarat woman seeks 50 lakh compensation after receiving chicken sandwich instead of paneer

