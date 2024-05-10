Gujarat woman seeks ₹50 lakh compensation after receiving chicken sandwich instead of paneer
In response to the woman’s complaint, the food department fined the restaurant ₹5,000. However, the woman is demanding ₹50 lakh compensation.
A woman from Ahmedabad in Gujarat placed an order for a paneer tikka sandwich from a restaurant through a food delivery app. However, upon receiving her order, she was shocked to discover that the restaurant delivered a non-veg sandwich instead of the vegetarian one she had ordered.
Nirali, who is a vegetarian by choice, ordered her dinner from ‘Pick Up Meals by Terra’ on May 3. After having a few bites of the sandwich, she noticed that the paneer was unusually hard. She initially assumed it to be soya, but it turned out to be chicken, according to a report by India Today.
“I have never consumed non-vegetarian food in my life. It was a shocking and dreadful experience,” the woman told India Today.
The woman has filed a complaint against the restaurant with the Deputy Health Officer of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. She also demanded a ₹50 lakh compensation.
After her complaint, the food department slapped a fine of ₹5,000 on the restaurant. However, she feels that this fine is not enough.
“The incident was very dreadful, and it can’t be reversed. ₹5,000 fine is not enough, and I will go to the consumer court,” she affirmed.
“I could’ve asked for more, but even that wouldn’t have served justice to what I felt,” she continued.
Nirali told the outlet that she is doing this for the youth who experience similar incidents but are unaware of their rights.
