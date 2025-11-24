Search
Mon, Nov 24, 2025
Gurgaon CEO praises Chennai, calls it better than Bengaluru; internet says 'think again'

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 05:47 pm IST

A Gurgaon-based CEO's post praising Chennai's beauty and clean air has sparked a discussion online. 

A Gurgaon-based entrepreneur’s post praising Chennai’s beauty and air quality has triggered a discussion about how Indian cities compare in terms of lifestyle and liveability.

The post triggered reactions from people across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai.
The post triggered reactions from people across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai. (X/@jasveer10)

Taking to X, Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, shared a photo taken from what appears to be a hotel window, showing a clear blue sky over the city. “Didn’t expect it. Chennai is beautiful, better than Bangalore. Gurgaon only has Camellias, bigger balconies, and good roads. AQI here is 23,” he wrote in his X post.

Take a look below:

(Also Read: Delhi woman cleans clogged air purifier as city battles severe AQI: ‘Even it deserves a spa day’)

Social media reactions

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, drawing reactions from people across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Many Delhi-NCR users pointed to the region’s worsening pollution levels. One wrote, “Gurgaon reading this while coughing”. Another added, “I guess Delhi NCR will never be able to see this kind of air quality anytime soon”.

Several users also supported the post, emphasising that Chennai’s charm lies beyond infrastructure. One comment read, “most people in the comments don't get the real meta of living in a place like chennai. it isn't climate, road, restaurants, public transport..it's more to do with culture, where values like simplicity and groundedness are more valuable than the car & house you own”. Another added, “100 percent agree… Chennai is a haven of peace compared to Bengaluru”.

Bengaluru residents then jumped in to defend their city’s reputation. One user wrote, “Think again before you compare Bengaluru with other cities. Agree that Bengaluru has more traffic (due to excess migrants) compared to Chennai, but when it comes to weather, Opportunities, Food no city can beat Bengaluru. Period.”

Another user joked about Chennai’s heat, saying, “Once the summer hits bud will come back running to Bangalore with sweaty pants”.

“Good roads in Gurgaon is only limited to DLF area. Rest all is potholes , dust and garbage . Chennai overall is much much better and people have civic sense. North India particularly NCR is a gone case,” one user commented.

News / Trending / Gurgaon CEO praises Chennai, calls it better than Bengaluru; internet says 'think again'
