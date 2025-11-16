Delhi woman cleans clogged air purifier as city battles severe AQI: ‘Even it deserves a spa day’

A Delhi woman has highlighted the grim reality of the city’s worsening air quality by sharing a light-hearted yet telling video of herself cleaning her clogged air purifier. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Pragati Agarwal is seen using a cleaning brush to scrub the machine as thick layers of dust and pollutants fall off. A Delhi woman posted a clip cleaning her clogged air purifier as the capital’s air turned very poor.(Instagram/pragatiagarwal0 )

(Also read: Man shows brand new air purifier clogged within 2 weeks as Delhi AQI worsens. Watch)

Check out the clip here:

The text overlay on the clip read, "In Delhi even air purifiers deserve a spa day". The caption accompanying the video also struck a humorous note. It stated, "Side effects of living in Delhi even my air purifier needs therapy". The post quickly resonated with many users who found the relatability of the situation both amusing and concerning.

Air quality dips again across the capital

Delhi continues to breathe toxins as the air quality remained in the very poor category on Sunday morning. As of 8 am, the city recorded an overall Air Quality Index of 385. Several pockets of the capital saw conditions far worse, slipping into the severe category. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 412, Chandni Chowk 418, ITO 417, and Bawana 436.

(Also read: Delhi air quality turns ‘severe’ as mercury dips to 9.7 degrees Celsius)

The pollution levels have shown little improvement over the past few days. On Saturday, Delhi registered an AQI of 386, maintaining its position in the very poor bracket, as per the Central Pollution Control Board data. On Friday, too, the city reported very poor air, which was only a marginal improvement from earlier in the week when the pollution had escalated to severe levels.

A week of hazardous air

Earlier in the week, Delhi recorded alarming AQI levels that remained firmly in the severe category. On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the city reported AQI readings of 428, 418, and 404 respectively. These figures indicate hazardous air conditions that pose significant health risks to the public, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

The Central Pollution Control Board categorises AQI levels between 0 to 50 as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor, and 401 to 500 as severe.