Man shows brand new air purifier clogged within 2 weeks as Delhi AQI worsens. Watch

A man in Delhi has shown how his air purifier became completely clogged in just two weeks, highlighting the alarming level of pollution choking the national capital. Taking to Instagram, the user named Abhishek Bajpai shared a video in which he is seen ordering an air purifier through Blinkit, unboxing it, and later revealing how the filter became clogged with dust and turned black after continuous use. The clip is posted with a caption that reads: "Delhi is killing your lungs" and is drawing widespread concern online. In Delhi, a man showed his air purifier clogged within two weeks, reflecting the city’s hazardous AQI.(Instagram/abhishekk_bajpai_)

Check out the clip here:

Smog blankets the city again

Delhiites woke up to another morning covered in thick smog on Thursday, with the city’s air quality remaining in the severe category for the third day in a row. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average air quality index was 405 at around 8am. This was only a slight improvement from 418 recorded at 4pm on Wednesday in its daily national bulletin.

The situation has been worsening through the week. On Tuesday, Delhi’s AQI touched 428, the highest level since December 19 last year when it had reached 451.

Authorities enforce emergency measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region activated stage three measures of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect on Tuesday. Under this stage, all private or non essential construction activities are prohibited. Restrictions on private BS three petrol and BS four diesel four wheelers have also come into force across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Schools shift to hybrid mode

As pollution levels soared, the Department of Education issued an order on Tuesday directing that primary schools up to class five would now operate in hybrid mode.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)