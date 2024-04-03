Gurgaon founder was stopped for US visa interview over Ultrahuman ring. His solution comes with a twist

“I did what my grandfather did with his gold while leaving Pakistan,” said Gurgaon-based founder Deepak Abbot after he went with his sleep tracking ring for a US visa interview. He further joked about the situation saying that the only difference between him and his grandfather was that ‘he took his ring back’. He also advised people not to carry ‘any electronics to US visa interview’. Deepak Abbot is the co-founder of India Gold. (X/deepakabbot)

Sharing the incident on X, Abbot wrote, “I had my US visa appointment yday at the consulate. I didn't carry my phone and bag as it isn't allowed inside. I forgot that I was wearing Ultrahuman ring and they refused to let me in. I came out and realised there is no one I could hand that over.”

He added that he was “confused about what he should do next”, and that’s when his grandfather who left Pakistan inspired him.

“I went little further, dug a hole, kept my ring inside and kept a stone on top of it,” he further shared.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

The posts, that were shared on April 3 on X, soon caught the attention of social media users and got them talking.

An individual posted, “Quite a similar method I used for my phone during my entrance exam. Glad I'm not alone.”

“Desi jugaad>Videshi guidelines,” expressed another.

A third X user commented, “In Chennai, there are people outside the consulate who can keep one's items for a fee. People don't have an option but to trust them.”

“Interesting. They allowed mine last year and I demonstrated the ring electronics to the Visa interview office. Jokes aside, happy to help in any way,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth enquired, “How come they don't have any facility to store? I doubt people would be just leaving their phones outside randomly.”

To this, Abbot replied, “The security person was very clear that it isn't their problem. No storage provided inside.”