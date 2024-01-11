Man sells his luxury watch to Srinagar resident, receives Kashmiri walnuts, rajma packets as gift

A man took to X to share a wholesome post about receiving gifts after selling his watch to a stranger in Srinagar. In his post, he expressed that he was deeply ‘touched’ by the gesture and had no words to express his gratitude for the ‘thoughtfulness’ of the stranger. Picture of the luxury watch shared by the man. (X/@deepakabbot)

It all started when Deepak Abbot, the co-founder of Indiagold, put up a post on X in December to sell a pre-owned Garmin Fenix 7x Solar Sapphire. While sharing pictures of the watch, he wrote, “Anyone looking to buy a pre-owned Garmin Fenix 7x Solar Sapphire? Ping me if interested. Available at an extremely good price.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After selling his watch, he shared an update about the gifts he received from the stranger who bought it. He wrote, “Sold this to someone in Srinagar. It was a purely commercial deal (with an unknown person), but he sent me a huge packet of Kashmiri walnuts and rajma packets as a gift. Have no words for such goodness and thoughtfulness. Touched!”

The post was shared on January 9 on X. It has since accumulated over 35,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how X users reacted to this heartwarming post:

“In-person transaction?” posted an individual. To this, Abbot replied, “No, I shipped it to Srinagar. He shipped the gift back to me.”

“So sweet! These are the unexpected things that make your day,” expressed another.

A third commented, “My mom used to buy clothes from some Kashmiri chaps who used to go door to door in Bengaluru. They used to give walnuts too. Used to feel walnuts were more expensive than the clothes we bought.”

“The world needs more of such thoughtful gestures,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Such heartwarming stories keep me hopeful about humanity.”