Gurgaon man reveals how his net worth grew to 5 crore: ‘Salaried, middle class person like me…’

A Gurgaon man has revealed how his net worth grew from zero to ₹5 crore in a little over 10 years. Gurjot Ahluwalia, who is aiming to retire with financial freedom in 2025, took to social media yesterday to announce that his current net worth is ₹5 crore. A Gurgaon man says his current net worth is ₹ 5 crore.(X/@gurjota)

“Hitting this milestone was my biggest achievement in 2024,” he said, sharing a screenshot of the INDmoney app which also reveals his liabilities stand at ₹2.7 lakh.

The Gurgaon resident also revealed the three key elements that were crucial in his net worth growing from zero to 5 crore. First, he focused on professional growth so his income is high to begin with. Next, he delayed gratification and worked on saving aggressively. Finally, equity investing and owning businesses helped take his net worth to ₹5 crore in 11 years.

“A salaried middle class person like me went from 0 to ₹5,00,00,000 in 11 years,” wrote Ahluwalia. He admitted that there were two things that helped a lot in his journey - first being debt-free as his parents paid for his education, and second was not paying rent as he lived with his parents.

Take a look at his post below:

In the comments section, Ahluwalia clarified that his ₹5 crore net worth estimate did not include the property and jewellery he owns. It is primarily estimated using equity, mutual funds, bonds, NPS, EPF, savings etc.

People in the comments section praised the Gurgaon man for his impressive net worth and the patience needed to achieve it.

“Amazing example of consistency and patience. Though many cannot replicate stock picks, almost all can learn the value of investing over long periods of time and exercising extreme patience,” wrote X user Sarang.

“Congratulations! I hope to achieve this by 2030. Rent is biggest expense in city like Mumbai, achieving a million dollar corpus while paying rent for 15-20 years is really difficult for salaried class. But high salary and discipline can help one achieve this milestone,” another said.

“Hitting that amount in white money is a commendable task in India. Awesome,” user Prashant Shukla added.