Gurgaon man says daily commute to Noida left him exhausted: ‘Can’t spend 1,000 on cabs every day’

A Gurgaon man has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing his struggle with commuting daily to Noida following a recent job transfer.

A Gurgaon man sparked a Reddit discussion after saying his Gurgaon to Noida office commute was crowded, tiring and expensive. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

(Also read: ‘Gurgaon ke entitled parents’: Mom slams irresponsible parenting in viral video)

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Taking to Reddit, the man said he lives in Gurgaon and owns a house there, while his wife continues to work in the city. However, after being transferred to Noida, he is now trying to figure out how to manage the long daily commute.

‘Standing for nearly two hours is not my cup of tea’

In his Reddit post, the man wrote, "Hey guys, I live in Gurgaon and own a house here. I was recently transferred to Noida, although my wife still works in Gurgaon. How can I commute to and from Noida on a daily basis? Today was my first day, and I used the metro to travel. However, standing for nearly two hours in such crowded conditions during office hours is not my cup of tea. For now, I'll be returning home by cab because I'm completely exhausted from the commute. However, I can't do that every day since it costs around ₹1,000, which isn't sustainable for daily travel. Is anyone else travelling this much every day, or am I the only one dealing with such a long journey?"

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The post was shared with the title, "How to travel to Noida daily from Gurugram?"

Take a look here at the post:

Reddit users suggest shuttles, carpooling and relocation

The post soon received several reactions, with users offering practical suggestions as well as humorous takes on the situation.

One user suggested opting for shuttle services and wrote, "There are many shuttle bus options available for daily commuting like this one. These AC buses offer comfortable seating and are also quite affordable."

Another advised him to avoid the daily commute altogether, saying, "Shift for the weekdays. Save your soul from spending 3 hours in mindless commuting every day."

A third user pointed out that there were limited options available for such a route. "Apart from the metro, cabs, or carpooling, there’s no other way to commute," the user wrote.

Another person suggested carpooling or partially relocating for work. "There are many carpool groups in Gurgaon. You could also consider moving to Noida and travelling home on weekends," the comment read.

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(Also read: ‘Gurgaon ke entitled parents’: Mom slams irresponsible parenting in viral video)

One user also shared that someone close to them was facing a similar problem. "My boyfriend travels daily from Gurgaon to Noida and is also looking for a carpooling option. I've sent you a DM," the user wrote.

Adding a lighter touch to the discussion, another person joked, "Maybe it's time to buy a helicopter?"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)