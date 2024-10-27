Gurgaon Police's stress management class includes Harinam kirtan: 'Law and order, bhagwan bharose,' says internet

A recent video featuring Gurgaon police officers, including senior officials, participating in a 'Harinam Kirtan' session has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from the internet. The kirtan session was part of a stress management program conducted by ISKCON Gurugram. on Police Day(Instagram/iskcongurugram)

In the video, police staff can be seen clapping along as members of ISKCON Gurugram lead the chanting inside the Gurgaon Commissioner’s office.

The kirtan session was part of a stress management program conducted by ISKCON Gurugram on Police Day, aimed at providing officers with tools to manage the challenges and pressures of their roles. Led by Aradhya Gaura Prabhu, the session sought to create a calming and spiritually uplifting experience for the officers. According to an ISKCON statement, the program was well-received by senior officials, including the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police, both of whom expressed their gratitude for the initiative.

ISKCON Gurugram highlighted that the session was conducted “by the blessings of Srila Prabhupada” and designed to help officers find inner peace amidst their demanding schedules.

This is how the X users reacted:

The video has sparked a variety of responses online, with some users commending the initiative for addressing police stress creatively, while others have responded with sarcasm, questioning the practicality of kirtan as a stress management tool for law enforcement.

One user commented, “I see nothing wrong with this; they're performing Harinam Kirtan, which is truly soothing to hear. ISKCON contributes immensely to society by spreading the wisdom of ancient scriptures and uplifting us through Harinam. This inspires us to do more good for the community, unlike the empty influence of vulgar film songs. #Iskcon”

In contrast, another user raised concerns, asking, “What if you dial 100 for an emergency and the police are busy with Harinam Kirtan? Will it be soothing to hear?” This sentiment was echoed by others who sarcastically remarked, “Way to go,” and “What a fall,” reflecting skepticism about the appropriateness of kirtan in a police setting.

