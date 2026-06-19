Gurgaon techie says she had an ‘identity crisis’ on day 1 after leaving Blinkit: ‘Everything felt like collapsing'

A Gurgaon-based techie has opened up about the emotional shock she experienced on the first day after leaving Blinkit, saying the sudden break from work left her feeling unsettled and overwhelmed.

A Gurgaon techie said she felt lost and overwhelmed on her first day after quitting Blinkit. (Instagram/shubhhzi)

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Taking to Instagram, Shubhi Jain shared a video describing how her first morning after quitting did not feel like freedom, but confusion. The text overlaid on the clip read, “Day 1 after leaving Blinkit.”

‘I no longer had access’

In the video, Jain recalled waking up and instinctively planning her office routine, only to realise that her work life had already come to an end.

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{{^usCountry}} “Everything felt like collapsing. I woke up and started planning everything I had to do before leaving for office. Then I opened Slack just to check what was going on, only to realize I no longer had access,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everything felt like collapsing. I woke up and started planning everything I had to do before leaving for office. Then I opened Slack just to check what was going on, only to realize I no longer had access,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Jain added that the moment triggered a wave of anxiety and self-doubt. “I had a full-blown identity crisis for next 30 minutes. Who I am? What did I just do? Why did I do it? Everything felt like collapsing. I was a mess. So I just slept again,” she said.

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‘I have so much to unlearn’

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The techie said that even after waking up later in the morning, her mind was still operating as if she had to rush to work.

“Then I woke up at 10:00 a.m. and the first thought I had was, ‘Oh, I’m late for office.’ I guess my body still doesn’t know that I’m on a break. Five years, and I have so much to unlearn,” she added.

The clip was shared with the caption, “I was prepared for a difficult DAY 1, but it was even harder.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Her video has drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom offered support and encouragement. One user wrote, “More power to you! Don’t worry too much about what’s next because no one really knows what the future holds. Sometimes, the best way to find out is to let it unfold and take things as they come.” Another said, “Everything will fall into place, don’t worry.” A third commented, “Don’t worry, you’ll be alright. Wishing you more strength, success, and power with every passing day.” Sharing a personal experience, another user wrote, “No money, no job. I got laid off, and after receiving an offer letter, the company revoked it on my joining day. Still trying to stay strong.” Another simply added, “My best wishes are with you.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)