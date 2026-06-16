₹13 LPA in Gurgaon vs ₹25 LPA in Bengaluru: Techie living rent-free wonders if relocating is worth the salary jump

“One important factor is that I'm getting married in January, so I'm trying to evaluate whether relocating to Bangalore right before my wedding makes sense from both a financial and personal perspective,” he added.

“I'm currently working as an SDE in Gurgaon and earning 13 LPA fixed. Gurgaon is also my hometown, so I'm living with my family and don't have major expenses like rent. Recently, I've received an offer for 25 LPA fixed in Bangalore,” the techie wrote.

However, he shared that he recently received a new job offer in Bengaluru with a fixed compensation of ₹25 LPA. But with his wedding scheduled for January next year, he sought advice from Redditors on whether the move would be worthwhile from both financial and personal perspectives.

In a Reddit post titled ‘13 LPA in Gurgaon vs 25 LPA in Bangalore: Worth relocating before my wedding in January?’, the techie said that he is currently employed as a Software Development Engineer (SDE) in Gurgaon with a fixed salary of ₹13 LPA. Since Gurgaon is his hometown, the techie said that he lives with his family and does not incur major expenses such as rent.

A Gurgaon -based techie has sparked a discussion online after asking whether it makes sense to relocate to Bangalore for a significantly higher-paying job just months before his wedding.

(Also Read: 'Should I return to India?': Man weighs ₹28 LPA Bengaluru job offer against $60,000 US salary)

What did social media say? The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many encouraging the techie to prioritise long-term career growth over short-term convenience.

One user wrote, “Take that Bangalore job. That ctc will be better in negotiating your next switch. And being in Bangalore will definitely open more doors.”

“Career wise I would suggest to take the better job anytime, even if you save less money. Future career and salary growth might be impacted if you go after immediate gains,” wrote another.

“Your in hand salary matters. Also, the area in which you plan to live in Bangalore. But since you are a young couple, a 1 bhk should be within your budget anywhere across BLR. Staying close to work is a key part of BLR life,” said a third user.

“I can't tell you what to do, but consider the following things before making a decision: 1. In Bangalore, you'll be paying around 50-60k per month in rent for a decent 2 BHK. Once you add groceries + cook + maid + other expenses, your monthly expenses will easily reach 75-80k. That means roughly 9 LPA will go toward living expenses alone, leaving you with 16 LPA from your 25 LPA salary. 2. Since you're getting married in January, moving to Bangalore right now would be a massive headache. You'd be constantly juggling flights, WFH requests, and leave approvals to prepare for you wedding,” commented another.

“Shift to Bangalore. It's a good decision. Lot of young crowd here. For tech bangalore is anyway one of the best places to be. Don't be overwhelmed by all the people who are saying bangalore is very expensive blah blah. Gurgaon is not cheap either. As far as rent goes you can get a decent 2 bhk under 30k if you are not particular about gated society. The weather is good. People are okay. Less pollution,” suggested one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)