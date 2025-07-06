Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gut-wrenching video shows helpless dog desperately chasing owner's car: 'Why are people so cruel?'

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 04:15 PM IST

A viral video shows a dog chasing a car after being abandoned by its owner in Faridabad.

A heartbreaking video shared on social media shows a dog chasing a car, allegedly after its owner dropped him off at a Faridabad road and made a run for it. In the clip, the dog can be seen running along the speeding car, trying to catch up with the vehicle. Vidit Sharma, an X user, shared the clip online, alleging that the dog was "heartlessly abandoned" around noon and kept chasing its owner's car for several kilometres.

In the clip, the dog can be seen running along with the speeding car, trying to catch up with it.(X/TheViditsharma)
In the clip, the dog can be seen running along with the speeding car, trying to catch up with it.(X/TheViditsharma)

"This is blatant animal cruelty. That poor dog is now at risk of being killed by traffic or attacked by other dogs," he wrote.

In the clip, a woman can be heard claiming that the dog had been running behind and barking at the car for a long distance, but the car never stopped. 

"These people have abandoned this dog, and it has been running behind their car for over two kilometres. They are not stopping or letting him in the car. The poor dog has been running and barking, and they have not stopped the car even once," she said in Hindi.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The clip received thousands of views, with many users sharing their concern about the poor animal and slamming its owner. "Not everyone is a human being; some are born human but without love and compassion," said one of them.

Another remarked, "Why are people so cruel? There should be a clear policy. It’s like abandoning a child who hasn’t even seen the world yet, now left to cope with everything alone."

A third user said, "That is truly heartbreaking. Abandoning a helpless dog like that is an act of cruel neglect and shows a complete lack of compassion. The poor dog’s safety is at serious risk from traffic and other dangers."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Gut-wrenching video shows helpless dog desperately chasing owner's car: 'Why are people so cruel?'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On