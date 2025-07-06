Gut-wrenching video shows helpless dog desperately chasing owner's car: 'Why are people so cruel?'

A heartbreaking video shared on social media shows a dog chasing a car, allegedly after its owner dropped him off at a Faridabad road and made a run for it. In the clip, the dog can be seen running along the speeding car, trying to catch up with the vehicle. Vidit Sharma, an X user, shared the clip online, alleging that the dog was "heartlessly abandoned" around noon and kept chasing its owner's car for several kilometres. In the clip, the dog can be seen running along with the speeding car, trying to catch up with it.(X/TheViditsharma)

"This is blatant animal cruelty. That poor dog is now at risk of being killed by traffic or attacked by other dogs," he wrote.

In the clip, a woman can be heard claiming that the dog had been running behind and barking at the car for a long distance, but the car never stopped.

"These people have abandoned this dog, and it has been running behind their car for over two kilometres. They are not stopping or letting him in the car. The poor dog has been running and barking, and they have not stopped the car even once," she said in Hindi.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The clip received thousands of views, with many users sharing their concern about the poor animal and slamming its owner. "Not everyone is a human being; some are born human but without love and compassion," said one of them.

Another remarked, "Why are people so cruel? There should be a clear policy. It’s like abandoning a child who hasn’t even seen the world yet, now left to cope with everything alone."

A third user said, "That is truly heartbreaking. Abandoning a helpless dog like that is an act of cruel neglect and shows a complete lack of compassion. The poor dog’s safety is at serious risk from traffic and other dangers."