Gwalior newlyweds violate traffic rules; groom dances with sword on top of car, bride grooves on bonnet. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk | Written by Ananya Das
May 12, 2025 05:19 PM IST

In the video posted by an Instagram user, the couple was seen dancing to the song Ishq Di Galli Vich from the 2005 film No Entry.

As popularity via social media keeps increasing, people find new ways to earn fame. A newlywed couple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh took their wedding celebrations to another level when they decided to dance on top of a moving car. (Also Read | Bikers perform dangerous stunts on Bengaluru roads, arrested after video surfaces: ‘Beware BCP is watching you')

The groom and the bride danced on top of a car.

Married couple dance on moving car

In the video posted by Instagram user, Humor Overload, the couple was seen dancing to the song Ishq Di Galli Vich from the 2005 film No Entry. The bride wearing a lehenga sat on the bonnet of a car, while the groom stood on top of the vehicle. While the woman sat and danced, the man waved around his sword.

Internet reacts to video

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Such idiots, no common sense." "Are they getting married or performing a show? It's very sad to do such things in the name of marriage," read a comment. "Why are they doing this? Risking their lives," said another person. "They are putting their lives as well as that of others at risk. These people are also violating traffic rules," wrote a social media user.

Gwalior cops take action

As per Times of India, the Gwalior traffic police has taken action. They tracked down the car, along with the registered number, to a resident of Sirole Dharikheda Jagra Road in the city. A challan for traffic violations was issued.

Gola Ka Mandir Traffic Station officer in charge Subedar Abhishek Raghuvanshi said, "Further action may be taken, as the stunt not only endangered the lives of the bride and groom but also posed a serious risk to other commuters on the road."

Road stunts in India

This isn't the first time that such a road stunt has taken place in India. Earlier this year, a group of bikers were caught performing dangerous stunts on the roads in Bengaluru. The police took strict action against them after a video of the act surfaced online. Those involved were arrested by the police.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
