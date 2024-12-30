‘H-1B squad’: Desis hail all-Indian-American lineup for USA U19 Women’s T20 World Cup

USA Cricket revealed its 15-player squad last week for the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, creating a stir online. Notably, every selected player, including the reserves, is of Indian-American descent. The team will be led by Anika Kolan as captain, with Aditiba Chudasama serving as vice-captain. Both players bring valuable experience, having represented the USA in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023. USA Cricket has unveiled its squad for the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, featuring an all-Indian-American lineup.(Instagram/usacricket)

Social media buzz

The announcement quickly garnered attention on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where users were amused by the overwhelming Indian-American representation in the team. A post by Aryan Trivedi showing the squad list with the caption “Lol” has received over 62,000 views and sparked an array of comments.

One user cheekily remarked, “India squad.” Another added, “USA = United State of Akhand Bharat,” drawing humour from the team’s composition. The Indian-origin dominance prompted another user to say, “India’s Women team: B squad,” while someone else joked, “So who was talking about H1B again?”

The light-hearted banter continued with comments like, “Indians took their job in the tech sector, now in sports also,” and “This is more like India B team.” Another user dubbed it the “H-1B squad,” referencing the popular US work visa often associated with Indian professionals.

This isn’t the first time Indian-origin players have made headlines in USA Cricket. Earlier this year, Saurabh Netravalkar, an Oracle techie-turned-cricketer, grabbed attention for his standout performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The prominence of Indian-origin players in USA Cricket signals a shift in the global cricketing landscape, with the sport becoming increasingly diverse and inclusive.