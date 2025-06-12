Hair-raising video: Auto, scooter submerged under water after heavy rain in Hyderabad

Light to heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, causing waterlogging and traffic chaos. Social media has been filled with visuals of residents struggling to cross the water to go about their daily lives. One such video, shared on X by ANI, shows a scooter and an auto stuck in water in the middle of the road. Waterlogging in Santosh Nagar and Champapet areas in Hyderabad after rainfall. (X/@ANI)

“Parts of Hyderabad city witness waterlogging issues after the city was lashed by heavy rainfall. Visuals from Santosh Nagar and Champapet areas," ANI wrote.

The video captures severe waterlogging issues disrupting daily life and transportation. It captures vehicles struggling to navigate through the water. According to ANI, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed in Santosh Nagar and Champapet areas to clear the waterlogging.

PTI shared a video that shows waterlogging inside Karmanghat Anjaneya Swamy Temple premises in Hyderabad.

Cyberabad Traffic Police also shared a similar video. "Traffic movement is slow Near Serilingampally Revenue Office towards BHEL & Gachibowli due to water logging. RC Puram Traffic Police are working to clear the traffic congestion. Plan alternate routes if possible. Stay safe and drive cautiously," the department wrote.

Social media is angry:

An individual wrote, “Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Delhi all are Tier 1 cities, but the drainage system is too bad in these cities.” Another added, “This is a bad situation.”

Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, issued an advisory on X: “Generally cloudy sky. Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the city towards evening/night. Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C and 23°C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies/North-Westerlies with wind speeds around 08-12 kmph.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over peninsular India from June 12 to 15. Despite the monsoon setting in some parts of the country, the department issued a forecast that heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India.