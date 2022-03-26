Harsh Goenka’s shares about ‘biggest career mistakes’, people relate to post

Harsh Goenka is a regular user of Twitter. Every now and then he shares posts that turn out to be sources of inspiration for many. Case in point, his recent share about the ‘biggest career mistakes’ that one can make. People are in agreement with what he wrote and some also posted their own suggestions.

“Biggest career mistakes,” he wrote. The business tycoon then shared eight points under the title. As the first one he wrote that one of the mistakes that people make it to think that they know everything. “Not networking,” he wrote as the second point. Here is what he wrote as the third point - “Not being prepared for meetings.”

We won’t give away all the points he shared, so take a look:

Biggest career mistakes:



1. Thinking you know everything

2 Not networking

3. Not being prepared for meetings

4. Arriving late for meetings

5. Being satisfied doing the minimum

6. Not reading up on your domain

7. Not asking for help when you need it

8. Not having a mentor

Harsh Goenka shared the post a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“The ability to learn, unlearn, re-learn and to change yourself is a superpower,” wrote a Twitter user. “2, 6, 8 biggest issues,” posted another. “Some more especially for leaders: A. Being trapped in an echo chamber of your own and your cheerleaders. B. Not willing to hear about your blindspots. C. Creating a board with which does not balance competence, ability to speak up and trust.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Harsh Goenka?