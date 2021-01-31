Do you love the sound of bubble wrap popping? Do you like to hear the rustling of the leaves? Do you think the sound of rain drops on a hard surface makes for a beautiful tune? If your answer to any or all of these questions is “Yes,” then this post shared by Harsh Goenka will speak to your soul. Taking to Twitter the business tycoon shared a list of “some of the best sounds in the world.”

He started his list with the sound of a "child’s laughter". Then as the next point he added “whisper from a loved one.” His also added sounds of “birds in the forest” and “pet’s purr or bark” to the list. Take a look at the entire tweet to know if any of your favourite sounds made it to the list.

Some of the best sounds in the world:

- child’s laughter

- whisper from a loved one

- birds in a forest

- favourite music

- sound of waves

- trees rustling in the wind

- falling rain

- pet’s purr or bark

- ATM

- sound of silence



Have I left anything? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,100 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. There were many who appreciated Goenka’s post. A few also shared the sounds they love to hear. Just like this reply by Vijay Kedia who wrote, “Humming of tyre.” To which, Goenka replied, “Should have thought of that!” And, Kedia then shared:

Good that you made me think. ☺️ — Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) January 30, 2021

“Mother’s lullaby. Best sound. Every mother becomes a singer then,” shared a Twitter user. To which Goenka replied, “Yes.”

Here are some of the other tweets to which the business tycoon replied:

Lovely — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2021

Either that or just silence — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2021

What do you think of Goenka’s tweet? Is there a sound you would like to add to the list?

