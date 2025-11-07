Kerala woman films molester inside KSRTC bus, slaps him in powerful confrontation

A deeply unsettling incident occurred on a KSRTC bus travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Vellarada, where a woman was sexually harassed by a male co-passenger. The man allegedly attempted to slip his hand inside her blouse during the journey. Displaying courage, the woman recorded the incident on video and confronted the accused directly, slapping him and calling out his obscene behaviour. A Kerala woman recorded a KSRTC bus passenger harassing her and confronted him.(X)

Victim’s strong response captured on video

The video circulating widely on social media shows the sequence of harassment. The man first touched the woman’s legs before moving his hand inside her blouse. The woman responded firmly, scolding him and asking, "Don’t you have a mother or sisters at home? How can you behave like this on a bus with so many people around? Don’t you feel ashamed?"

While the assailant remained silent and continued sitting next to her, the situation changed only when the bus conductor stepped in after hearing the commotion.

Conductor removes accused from the bus

Upon the woman’s loud confrontation, the conductor intervened and questioned the accused. After hearing the complaint, he directed the man to get off the bus. Notably, despite the public nature of the harassment, none of the other passengers came forward to support the woman or challenge the perpetrator.

No formal complaint filed

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, KSRTC officials stated that no formal complaint has been filed with the police because the victim chose not to pursue legal action. Both the accused and the woman reportedly had tickets to the same destination, Kattakada. Police officials have confirmed that no case has been registered so far.