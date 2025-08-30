‘He is a gem’: Man carries calf on his shoulder amid flood-like situation in Jammu, video melts hearts

A video from Jammu capturing a man carrying a calf on his shoulder amid flood-like conditions has surfaced on social media. In the video, broken roads and swirling debris highlight the sheer force of the raging waters, while the man carefully covers the calf with a plastic sheet, braving the relentless rain to keep it safe. Heavy rains over the past week have caused severe flooding in the Jammu division.(@narindersingh3071/Instagram)

The video was shared by Narinder Singh on Instagram with the caption, “Gou mata ki seva ka milega ashirwaad. Flood situation se gou mata ko safe karte hue gou maa ke Sevak (A devotee saves a cow amid floods, earning blessings.)”

Heavy rains over the past week have wreaked havoc in the Jammu division, causing cloudbursts, flash floods, swelling rivers, landslides in mountainous areas, and severe damage to infrastructure such as bridges and roads.

Low-lying areas remain inundated, leaving residents struggling to cope with the extreme conditions.

The video has gone viral on Instagram, drawing praise for the man’s bravery and compassion.

Check out the video here:

In the video, the man is seen carrying the calf on his shoulder to protect it and move it to a safer place as flood-like conditions make the area unsafe.

The video was shared on August 28, 2025, and has since garnered 40,000 views and numerous comments.

Social media reacts:

Instagram users were deeply moved by the video, praising the man for his courage and compassion. Many called him a “true hero” for risking his safety to protect the calf.

One of the users, Lovely Suman, commented, “Trust me, he is actually a gem.”

A second user, Kulluvi, commented, “Men with a good heart!”

Another user, Sachu Sharma, commented, “Big respect for this man”.