Horrifying video shows houses being completely swept away as heavy floods ravage Himachal Pradesh

A terrifying video has captured the devastating impact of heavy floods in Himachal Pradesh, showing houses being swept away and roads completely blocked. The video, widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), has left viewers shocked by the scale of the disaster. Himachal Pradesh on high alert as heavy rains triggered floods and blocked roads.(@GoHimachal_/X)

Heavy rains over the past few days have caused rivers and streams to overflow in several districts, leading to severe flooding.

Authorities have issued a high alert across the state, warning residents to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary.

The horrifying video shows the relentless force of floodwaters tearing through homes and streets. Some houses were seen partially submerged, while others were completely washed away.

The video was shared on X by Go Himachal with the caption, “Why is all this happening in Himachal? These are today’s Himachal visuals. God, please save us.”

Check out the video here:

The video was shared on August 26, 2025, and has since garnered over 50,000 views and numerous comments.

Social media reacts:

X users were stunned and horrified after watching the video. Many commented to express their shock and sympathy for those affected, with some calling for urgent government action and support for the victims.

One of the users, Rahul Cere, commented, “Stop sinning, don't go crazy after money, get rid of greed and other bad habits, you guys really underestimate the power of Gods.”

A second user, Pawan Nayak, commented, “Illegal constructions and poor maintenance... Climate change is worsening the situation.”

“The more you drill the mountains, the more they slide in the rains,” another user commented.

Himachal Pradesh remains on high alert as heavy rains continue to lash the state.